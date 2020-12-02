Olivier Giroud had his best performance in a Chelsea shirt on Wednesday, scoring four goals as the Blues beat Sevilla 4-0 on the road to win Group E of the Champions League. Frank Lampard's side has a three-point lead over Sevilla entering next week's Matchday 6, but Wednesday's result now means the Spanish side can no longer win the group as Chelsea won the head-to-head tiebreaker.

The Blues dominated from start to finish by creating the most dangerous of chances between the two sides, with three of the Frenchman's goals coming in the second half. Giroud is now one goal shy of being top scorer in the competition, with Erling Haaland of Borussia Dortmund on six goals.

Chelsea winning the group means they'll be paired with a runner-up in the round of 16, while Sevilla will face a group winner.

Giroud makes his case ... again

Hey, he's just not a potential super substitute. Giroud was absolutely fantastic and clinical in what could just be his best performance of his career. He had five shots, finished four of them and greatly surpassed his expected goals of 1.69,

Giroud scored with his left foot, his right foot and his head, all from fairly tight angles. Now, he's Chelsea's second highest scorer of the season with six, surpassing Tammy Abraham and two shy of Timo Werner.

Sounds like he probably earned a bunch of minutes moving forward.

Pulisic's outing was solid

Christian Pulisic got his first start since returning from injury and looked decent in the process. He finished with four shots, one on goal and an xG of 0.27. He's the player who most threatened outside of Giroud. In total, Pulisic played 67 minutes, completed 80 percent of his passes an did a nice job of playing to feet and into space.

Blues now can take it easy next week

With absolutely nothing to play for next week, the Blues can rest as many players as they want, try out some new things, give some young guys some minutes and not worry about much of anything.

There eyes will be on seeing who they could potentially play in the next round, with the team already guaranteeing they will avoid Bayern Munich in the next round as they won Group A. Bayern knocked Chelsea out of the competition last season.