Premier League strugglers Sheffield United travel to Chelsea who are unbeaten under Thomas Tuchel to face off in the FA Cup quarterfinals this Sunday. Chris Wilder has now left the Blades and they appear to be preparing for their inevitable return to the Championship while the German's Blues are so tight that they have only drawn four of his 13 games in charge with nine wins. The visitors could take their mind off of their impending relegation with a deeper cup run while the hosts remain in the hunt for UEFA Champions League success as well as an FA Cup win.

Here is how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Sunday, Mar. 21 | Time: 08:30 a.m. ET

Location: Stamford Bridge -- London, England

Stamford Bridge -- London, England TV/Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Chelsea -450; Draw +480; Blades +1400 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Chelsea:

Things continue to go swimmingly for Tuchel, especially in defense, with 11 clean sheets from 13 as they reached the UCL quarterfinals in midweek with a 2-0 win over Atletico Madrid. Chelsea disposed of Morecambe, Luton Town and Premier League promotion hopefuls Barnsley on their way to the last eight and will now fancy their chances against a Blades side that has lost five of their last six.

Blades:

With only a win over an unreliable Aston Villa of late, the impossible dream of staying in the Premier League has pretty much died for Sheffield United. After knocking out Bristol Rovers, Plymouth Argyle and Bristol City, Chelsea will be their toughest opponent so far in the FA Cup and possibly a bridge too far.

Prediction

The home side to ease to a comfortable win. Pick: Chelsea 3-0 Blades.