The Premier League returns to action Saturday.

Who's Playing

Sheffield United @ Chelsea

Current Records: Sheffield United 2-2-12, Chelsea 5-4-7

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET Where: Stamford Bridge

Stamford Bridge Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Peacock

What to Know

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.

Sheffield has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against Chelsea at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday at Stamford Bridge. Sheffield pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the favored Chelsea.

Last Saturday, Sheffield kept a clean sheet against Brentford. They narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past Brentford 1-0. Sheffield's only goal came from James McAtee in minute 45.

Meanwhile, Chelsea's game on Sunday was all tied up 0-0 at the half, but sadly for them it didn't stay that way. They fell 2-0 to Everton. Everton's two goals came from Abdoulaye Doucouré at minute 54 and Lewis Dobbin at minute 90.

Sheffield's victory bumped their record up to 2-2-12. As for Chelsea, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost three of their last four contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-4-7 record this season.

Odds

Chelsea is a huge favorite against Sheffield United, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -418 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Chelsea has won 2 out of their last 4 games against Sheffield United.