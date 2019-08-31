Chelsea vs. Sheffield United updates: Live Premier League game scores, results for Saturday

Sheffield United have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out this coming Saturday. They will square off against Chelsea at 10 a.m. ET at Stamford Bridge. Sheffield has kept their last three contests to within one goal, so Chelsea should be prepared for a fight.

This past Saturday, Sheffield lost 1-2 to Leicester City. Meanwhile, it was a tight matchup that could have gone either way, but Chelsea made off with a 3-2 victory over Norwich City .

Chelsea's win lifted them to 1-1-1 (four points) while Sheffield United's loss dropped them down to 1-1-1 (four points). We'll see if Chelsea can repeat their recent success or if Sheffield bounce back and reverse their fortune.