The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Southampton @ Chelsea

Current Records: Southampton 4-15-3; Chelsea 8-7-7

What to Know

Southampton needs to shore up a defense that is allowing 1.79 goals per match before their matchup on Saturday. They are staying on the road to face off against Chelsea at 10 a.m. ET Feb. 18 at Stamford Bridge. Both clubs are tiptoeing into their game after sneaking past their previous opponents.

Four weeks ago, Southampton won by a goal, slipping past Everton 2-1.

Speaking of close games: it was all tied up nothing to nothing at the half for Chelsea and Crystal Palace four weeks ago, but Chelsea stepped up in the second half for a 1-0 win.

Southampton got away with a 2-1 win in the teams' previous meeting last August. The rematch might be a little tougher for them since the team won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

CBS Sports has a brand new daily soccer podcast, covering everything you need to know about the beautiful game. Make sure to give House of Champions a follow for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.

How To Watch

Who: Chelsea vs. Southampton

Chelsea vs. Southampton When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday at 10 a.m. ET Where: Stamford Bridge

Stamford Bridge TV: Peacock

Peacock Caesars Sportsbook odds: helsea -280; Draw +360; Southampton +850

Series History

Chelsea have won eight out of their last 13 games against Southampton.