Chelsea vs. Southampton: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Chelsea vs. Southampton soccer game
Who's Playing
Southampton @ Chelsea
Current Records: Southampton 5-10-3; Chelsea 10-6-2
What to Know
Southampton will head off to play at Stamford Bridge to try and steal back a positive result from Chelsea after losing their first round-robin matchup. Southampton's will hit the road for the second straight week as they head to Chelsea's turf at 10 a.m. ET on Thursday at Stamford Bridge. Both clubs come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.
Southampton beat Aston Villa 3-1 on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Chelsea got themselves on the board against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, but Tottenham never followed suit. Chelsea didn't even let Tottenham onto the board and left with a 2-0 win. The Chelsea offense checked out after the first half but had enough goals banked to take the matchup anyway.
Southampton ended up a good deal behind Chelsea when they played the last time the two teams met in October, losing 4-1. Can Southampton avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- Who: Chelsea vs. Southampton
- When: Thursday at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: Stamford Bridge
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
