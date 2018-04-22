Chelsea vs. Southampton live stream info, TV channel: How to watch FA Cup semifinal on TV, stream online
The Blues are the favorites to move on
Chelsea and Southampton meet on Sunday at Wembley Stadium with a spot in the FA Cup final on the line. The two Premier League clubs face off in the semifnal for the right to take on Manchester United next month.
Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Sunday at 10 a.m. ET
TV: FS1
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
What's at stake?
A spot in next month's final, where the winner of this one will meet Manchester United.
Prediction
Chelsea, despite its scoring woes, is vastly more talented than the Saints, who are more worried about their survival in the Premier League. The Blues get a goal from Eden Hazard and another from Victor Moses en route to a convincing victory. Chelsea 2, Southampton 0.
