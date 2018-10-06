Chelsea vs. Southampton live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online
The Blues go on the road for a match they are expected to win
Chelsea goes to Southampton on Sunday in the Premier League for their eighth league match on the season, with the third-place Blues having a chance to jump into the top two. Southampton, meanwhile, has five points and is just three points clear of the relegation zone.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch in the USA
When: Sunday at 9 a.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Eden Hazard continues to show why he's the best player in the league at the moment, and the Blues come away with three important points to stay in the top four. Chelsea 3, Southampton 1.
