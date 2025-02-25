Southampton will travel to take on Chelsea for an English Premier League clash on Tuesday. Both teams are coming off losses over the weekend. Chelsea suffered a 2-1 setback away at Aston Villa, while Southampton were dismantled by Brighton & Hove Albion, 4-0, at home. Chelsea currently sit seventh in the Premier League standings, while Southampton are at the bottom of the league table with just nine points through 26 matches. The Blues recorded a 5-1 away victory over the Saints on Dec. 4.

Kickoff from Stamford Bridge in London is at 3:15 p.m. ET. Chelsea are listed as the -700 favorites (risk $700 to win $100) in its latest Chelsea vs. Southampton odds, with Southampton the +1500 underdogs. A draw is priced at +700 and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5. Before locking in any Chelsea vs. Southampton picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including Euro qualifying (+6.30 units). The EFL Cup (+4.47), the FA Cup (+3.07) and the Champions League (+3.05) among others. Anyone who follows him at sportsbooks or on betting apps could be way up.

Here are Green's Premier League picks and predictions for Chelsea vs. Southampton on Tuesday:

Chelsea -1.75 (-127)

Chelsea dominated the reverse fixture on the road, securing a comfortable 5-1 victory. The Blues opened the scoring in the seventh minute and didn't look back as five different players found the back of the net. Chelsea totaled 26 shots, including 13 on target, in that match while controlling 55% of possession. The Blues have also been tough to beat at Stamford Bridge, going unbeaten in 10 of their last 11 league games at home. Plus, Chelse have scored two or more goals in five of their past six league games at Stamford Bridge.

The Pick: Chelsea -1.75

Cole Palmer anytime goalscorer (-135)

Cole Palmer has been on a tear for Chelsea this season, recording 14 goals and six assists in league play, both of which lead the team. Palmer has failed to score in his last five league games, so he'll be eager to take advantage of a Southampton backline that has conceded 61 goals this season, the most in the Premier League. Despite not scoring, Palmer has still created scoring opportunities, recording 16 shots over his past five league games.

The Pick: Cole Palmer ATGS (-135)

