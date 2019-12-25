Chelsea vs. Southampton: Premier League live stream, TV channel, watch online, prediction

Chelsea looks to build off of Sunday's win at Tottenham when the Blues host Southampton on Thursday for Boxing Day. The Blues were sensational in a win at Spurs with Frank Lampard getting the best of his former manager, Jose Mourinho. This is a match the Blues are supposed to win easily, but they know that their recent form has shown that there are no cakewalks in the top flight. But the Blues should be able to put the ball away against the league's worst defense.



Chelsea is 10-2-6 and in fourth place, while Southampton is 5-3-10 and just three points above relegation.

Here's everything to know about the match:

Chelsea vs. Southampton

Date : Thursday, Dec. 26

: Thursday, Dec. 26 Time : 10 a.m. ET

: 10 a.m. ET Location : Stamford Bridge

: Stamford Bridge TV channel : NBCSN

: NBCSN Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Chelsea -283 | Southampton +800 | Draw +450

Storylines

Chelsea: The performance against Tottenham was dominant, and Willian was the reason why. The Brazilian had one of his best performances in the Chelsea shirt with two goals, including a sensational winner. His ability to create has been the key to their great start to the season. Expect him to get the start, and we will likely see Christian Pulisic as well.

Southampton: Three wins in the last five for the Saints has them feeling good, but getting something here will be quite the challenge. Chelsea's ability to hold the ball in the middle and the team's quality in going one-on-one in the final third will see the Saints likely struggle. But with proper double teams and defensive positioning, the Saints can stay in this.

Chelsea vs. Southampton prediction

The Blues get back-to-back victories with Willian scoring again.

Pick: Chelsea 2, Southampton 0