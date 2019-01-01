Chelsea vs. Southampton: Premier League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Chelsea hosts Southampton on Tuesday in the first game of 2019 for both teams. It's a Premier League showdown, with the Blues looking to build off the 1-0 win over Crystal Palace to end 2018. The Blues are trying to stay in the top four, while Southampton hopes to take a step towards safety.

Eden Hazard looks set to continue in the false nine role for Chelsea, where he has delivered, leading his team in goals and leading the league in assists.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Premier League: Chelsea vs. Southampton

Date : Wednesday, Jan. 2



: Wednesday, Jan. 2 Time : 2:45 p.m. ET



: 2:45 p.m. ET Location : Stamford Bridge



: Stamford Bridge TV channel : NBCSN



: NBCSN Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Chelsea -400 / Southampton +1050

Storylines

Chelsea: The Blues have been a bit inconsistent as of late but have now won three straight games away from home. The club continues to gel with Hazard as the false nine and the defense has been superb. Over the last three games, Chelsea has allowed just five goals and now has a five-point lead over fifth-place Arsenal.

Southampton: The Saints are far from safe. Only out of the drop zone because of goal differential, Southampton needs to get points and fast. One win by Burnley or Fulham will put them back into the bottom three. After back-to-back wins, the Saints have lost two in a row and have a tough stretch coming up with Chelsea, Leicester City and Everton.

Chelsea vs. Southampton pick

Back at home, the Blues pound the Saints with a fine first-half effort as Hazard scores twice.

Pick: Chelsea -400