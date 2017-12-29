Chelsea vs. Stoke City live stream info, TV channel, time: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online
The Blues are coming off a victory and face an opponent they should dominate
Chelsea is closing in on second place in the Premier League and will look to do so on Saturday when it welcomes Stoke City to Stamford Bridge.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
TV: CNBC
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
What's on the line?
Chelsea (3rd, 42 points): The Blues enter the day just a point behind Manchester United for second place and will look to finish the day there with three points.
Stoke (13th, 20 points): Stoke may be 13th but is just a win above the relegation zone. Getting a point in these types of matches will be huge come season's end. Here's a chance to do just that.
Prediction
Alvaro Morata and Willian both score, and the Blues take all three points at home. Chelsea 3, Stoke 0.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Man. United vs. Southampton preview
The Red Devils are trying to stay firmly in second place
-
Liverpool vs. Leicester preview
The Reds are on fire in attack and go for a vital three points
-
World Cup star: Players called me N-word
The 17-year-old Liverpool striker opens up to The Guardian about pervasive racism in socce...
-
Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace preview
The Gunners are four points out of fourth
-
Neymar reveals how career nearly ended
We were mere centimeters from losing one of soccer's brightest stars
-
Manchester City vs. Newcastle preview
City can increase its gap atop the table after Manchester United slipped up
Add a Comment