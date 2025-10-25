When this fixture dropped on each team's calendar in June, few on either side could have imagined that come the ninth week of the Premier League season, Chelsea and Sunderland would be level on points. The Blues would surely have feared the worst, and yet there is no great cause for concern over the start to the season at Stamford Bridge. Instead the tale going into this game is how impressively their visitors have adapted to life in the Premier League.

Sunderland have taken 14 points from their first eight matches of this season, riding an outstanding defense to wins over the likes of West Ham, Nottingham Forest and Wolves that may prove to be absolutely critical when the relegation places are decided. That defense will have to do without the impressive Omar Alderete, who is going through the league's concussion protocols, but will be boosted at least somewhat by the return of Reinildo following a three match suspension. He represents the sort of veteran talent whose shrewd acquisition has made it easier for Sunderland's young players to adapt to life in the Premier League.

Only Chelsea are naming younger XIs than the Black Cats and their commitment to youth was vindicated on Wednesday night as three teenagers -- Marc Guiu, Estevao and Tyrique George -- netted in a comprehensive 5-1 Champions League win over Ajax. Some of those could drop out of Enzo Maresca's side as they bid to make it three wins on the spin with the likes of Joao Pedro, Reece James and Pedro Neto in line to return the XI. Malo Gusto is the player serving the inevitable one match ban for a red card in the last game.

Viewing information

Date : Saturday, Oct. 25 | Time : 10 a.m. ET

: Saturday, Oct. 25 | : 10 a.m. ET Location : Stamford Bridge -- London

: Stamford Bridge -- London Live stream: Peacock

Peacock Odds: Chelsea -250; Draw +360; Sunderland +650

Possible lineups

Chelsea XI: Robert Sanchez; Reece James, Trevoh Chalobah, Tosin Adarabioyo, Marc Cucurella; Romeo Lavia, Moises Caicedo; Estevao, Enzo Fernandez, Pedro Neto; Joao Pedro

Sunderland XI: Robin Roefs; Trai Hume, Nordi Mukiele, Daniel Ballard, Reinildo; Chris Rigg, Granit Xhaka, Noah Sadiki; Betrand Traore, Wilson Isidor, Enzo Le Fee

Prediction

Sunderland's defense is not going to make life easy for a Chelsea side who hardly overwhelm their opposition with attacking threat. Still you would back the Blues to eventually get the job done. PICK: Chelsea 1, Sunderland 0