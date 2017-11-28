Chelsea vs. Swansea City live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online
The Blues are in the top three but want to close the gap on Manchester City
Chelsea hosts relegation-threatened Swansea City in Premier League play on Wednesday at Stamford Bridge.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: None
Stream: NBC Sports Gold
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Alvaro Morata continues to shine, scoring twice as Chelsea puts the match away in the second half. Chelsea 3, Swansea City 1.
