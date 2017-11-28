Chelsea vs. Swansea City live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

The Blues are in the top three but want to close the gap on Manchester City

Chelsea hosts relegation-threatened Swansea City in Premier League play on Wednesday at Stamford Bridge. 

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: None
Stream: NBC Sports Gold  
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Alvaro Morata continues to shine, scoring twice as Chelsea puts the match away in the second half. Chelsea 3, Swansea City 1.

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories