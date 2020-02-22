Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Tottenham Hotspur @ Chelsea

Current Records: Tottenham Hotspur 11-8-7; Chelsea 12-9-5

What to Know

Tottenham Hotspur will head off to play at Stamford Bridge to try and steal back a positive result from Chelsea after losing their first round-robin matchup. Tottenham is staying on the road on Saturday to face off against Chelsea at 7:30 a.m. ET. Spurs are looking to extend their current three-game winning streak.

On Sunday, Tottenham won by a goal, slipping past Aston Villa 3-2.

Meanwhile, Chelsea came up short against Manchester United on Monday, falling 2-0.

Tottenham is now 11-8-7 while Chelsea sits at 12-9-5. Tottenham is 4-4-2 after wins this year, and Chelsea is 4-2-2 after losses.

How To Watch

Who: Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur When: Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET Where: Stamford Bridge

Stamford Bridge TV: NBC Sports Network

NBC Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur both have four wins in their last eight games.