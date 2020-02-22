Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online
How to watch Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur soccer game
Who's Playing
Tottenham Hotspur @ Chelsea
Current Records: Tottenham Hotspur 11-8-7; Chelsea 12-9-5
What to Know
Tottenham Hotspur will head off to play at Stamford Bridge to try and steal back a positive result from Chelsea after losing their first round-robin matchup. Tottenham is staying on the road on Saturday to face off against Chelsea at 7:30 a.m. ET. Spurs are looking to extend their current three-game winning streak.
On Sunday, Tottenham won by a goal, slipping past Aston Villa 3-2.
Meanwhile, Chelsea came up short against Manchester United on Monday, falling 2-0.
Tottenham is now 11-8-7 while Chelsea sits at 12-9-5. Tottenham is 4-4-2 after wins this year, and Chelsea is 4-2-2 after losses.
How To Watch
- Who: Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur
- When: Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET
- Where: Stamford Bridge
- TV: NBC Sports Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur both have four wins in their last eight games.
- Dec 22, 2019 - Chelsea 2 vs. Tottenham Hotspur 0
- Feb 27, 2019 - Chelsea 2 vs. Tottenham Hotspur 0
- Nov 24, 2018 - Tottenham Hotspur 3 vs. Chelsea 1
- Apr 01, 2018 - Tottenham Hotspur 3 vs. Chelsea 1
- Aug 20, 2017 - Chelsea 2 vs. Tottenham Hotspur 1
- Jan 04, 2017 - Tottenham Hotspur 2 vs. Chelsea 0
- Jan 02, 2017 - Tottenham Hotspur 2 vs. Chelsea 0
- Nov 26, 2016 - Chelsea 2 vs. Tottenham Hotspur 1
