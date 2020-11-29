Could this be the day when we discover who Liverpool's greatest title rivals are? Jurgen Klopp's side occupy top spot going into Sunday's fixtures but a win for either club in today's London derby would propel them to top spot.

Neither side began the season viewed as serious title contenders but as rivals struggle to build momentum both sense an opportunity around the corner, one that they could approach with real momentum if they can beat their rivals today.

Storylines

Chelsea: In attacking areas in particular this might be the deepest squad any Chelsea manager has had at his disposal. With Kai Havertz having overcome his bout of coronavirus and Christian Pulisic returned from a month out with a hamstring injury, Frank Lampard has the welcome challenge of working out how best to structure his frontline to pose problems for Tottenham whilst ensuring Harry Kane and Heung-min Son can't profit at the other end.

Does he opt for a 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1? Will Timo Werner and Tammy Abraham both retain their places? Does the burgeoning bond between the more attack-minded Reece James and Hakim Ziyech see Cesar Azpilicueta miss out? These are the sorts of issues most managers would appreciate but Lampard will need to come up with the right answer.

Tottenham: Does Mourinho stick to the formula that earned his side victory over Manchester City last week? That was a smash and grab win par excellence but it is a gameplan that can fall apart if the defence is not up to scratch and Spurs will be without Toby Alderweireld.

Joe Rodon, who began the season with Championship side Swansea, is expected to make his full Premier League debut ahead of Davinson Sanchez. The 23-year-old faces quite the test in quelling Werner, Abraham et al.

Prediction

It may be a result that suits neither side but a 1-1 draw seems an eminently probable outcome when they are so evenly matched.