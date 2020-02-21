Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur live stream, TV channel, start time, odds: How to watch Premier League online
Chelsea heads into this match as the favorites at home against a struggling Tottenham squad
Chelsea and Tottenham are both in the thick of the top four race, and the two will meet on Saturday in Premier League play with plenty at stake. It's Matchday 26 from Stamford Bridge as the Spurs visit the Blues with the teams on opposite runs of form. Chelsea enters in fourth place with a 12-5-9 record and 41 points, while Tottenham is fifth with 40 points. The Blues haven't won any of their last four league matches while Spurs have won three in a row in the league and are aiming to bounce back from the 1-0 loss to RB Leipzig at home in the Champions League.
Viewing information
Date: Saturday, Feb. 22 | Time: 7:30 a.m. ET
Location: Stamford Bridge -- London, England
TV: NBCSN | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Odds: Chelsea -145; Draw +295; Tottenham +380 (via William Hill Sportsbook)
Storylines
Chelsea: The Blues are just in a bit of a funk. They've conceded in five straight games and just lost again to Manchester United. With injuries to numerous players including Tammy Abraham (ankle) and Christian Pulisic (adductor) and a few others, the squad is streched this. It's now about getting together, giving all they have and hoping to quickly turn things around. The Blues will fall out of the top four with a loss.
Tottenham: Spurs may be without their top strikers but the club has won three in a row to pull within a point of the Blues. Dramatic late goals have gone their way as of late, and despite the defense not being all that sharp at times, the team is light-years ahead of where it was towards the end of Mauricio Pochettino's tenure. With a tricky schedule coming up with games against Wolves and Manchester United to follow, this could be a statement win for Jose Mourinho's squad in pursuit of Champions League qualification.
Pick: Chelsea 2, Tottenham 1
