One of the biggest rivalries in London football resumes again on Sunday as Tottenham travel to Chelsea, looking for Premier League vengeance after their exit from the EFL Cup semifinals. Thomas Tuchel's side won both legs in that competition, but as Spurs have surged in the league so their upcoming opponents have struggled somewhat.

With just one win in their last seven Premier League games, Chelsea's title challenge is all but over. Instead, they will be rather more focused on former boss Antonio Conte breathing down their necks; more dropped points this weekend and the pressure will be on Tuchel. Here is how you can watch the match and what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date: Sunday, Jan. 23 | Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

Location: Stamford Bridge -- London, United Kingdom

TV/Live stream: Peacock

Odds: Chelsea -138; Draw +270; Tottenham +375 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Chelsea: With four goals and three points from their last four Premier League matches, Tuchel's side have spluttered into the new year, their carefully tuned 3-4-2-1 struggling to test opponents as it did with Reece James and Ben Chilwell in the side. The Chelsea manager is keen to avoid his side's problems being perceived through the prism of Romelu Lukaku's poor form and the issue would rather seem to be creativity rather than finishing, the 2-2 draw against Liverpool is the only league game since Boxing Day where they have registered more than one expected goal.

Tuchel gave his players two days off after the draw with Brighton on Tuesday and is hoping his players will return with "a different attitude and a different mindset." Time will tell whether it has been effective.

Tottenham: The most dramatic late victory the Premier League has seen since Sergio Aguero won the title for Manchester City in 2012, a 3-2 win over Leicester was all the more valuable for Spurs given their tendency to wobble in the biggest moments. Antonio Conte's winning mentality may be leaving its mark on Tottenham, winning at Stamford Bridge would only heighten that sense.

"You have to be very calm and go game by game," said Conte. "Don't forget that we won against Watford in the last minute, we won against Leicester in the last minute, I have to be realistic and for sure I am happy. It is a pleasure to see my team fight until the end but if you cut four points off our table and then maybe you don't make this question to me.

"It is important to be realistic and understand it will be very difficult for us this season, it is important to fight and create a good foundation. I don't change my idea because of some positive results. I have to look at the situation very well and try and improve it. We need to improve a lot."

Prediction

Chelsea's quality has shown over Spurs in their last two meetings, there is no reason to think it will not this time. PICK: Chelsea 2 Spurs 1