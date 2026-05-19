The 2025-26 Premier League season is almost over and both Chelsea and Tottenham are two of the most disappointing sides of the season. The Blues began the season under Enzo Maresca, but after dismissing him, they turned to Liam Rosenior, who was also later shown the door. Tottenham's campaign has been even more turbulent: they started under Thomas Frank, replaced him with Igor Tudor, and eventually appointed Roberto De Zerbi, who is now on the verge of steering the club clear of relegation, with a two-point margin over West Ham.

Chelsea have also announced on Sunday that new manager, as Xabi Alonso will take charge of the club starting from July 1, as the former Real Madrid coach was announced. "From my conversations with the ownership group and sporting leadership, it is clear we share the same ambition. We want to build a team capable of competing consistently at the highest level and fighting for trophies. There is great talent in the squad and huge potential at this football club, and it will be my great honour to lead it. Now the focus is on hard work, building the right culture and winning trophies." Here's what you need to know ahead of Tuesday's game in London:

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Date : Tuesday, May 19 | Time : 3:15 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, May 19 | : 3:15 p.m. ET Location : Stamford Bridge -- London

: Stamford Bridge -- London Live stream: NBCS

NBCS Odds: Chelsea -108; Draw +265; Tottenham +283

Possible lineups

Chelsea XI: Robert Sanchez; Malo Gusto, Trevoh Chalobah, Jorrel Hato, Marc Cucurella; Andrey Santos, Moises Caicedo; Cole Palmer, Enzo Fernandez, Pedro Neto; Joao Pedro.

Tottenham XI: Antonin Kinsky; Pedro Porro, Kevin Danso, Micky van de Ven, Destiny Udogie; Joao Palhinha, Rodrigo Bentancur; Randal Kolo Muani, Conor Gallagher, Mathys Tel; Richarlison.Prediction

Pick: Chelsea 1, Tottenham 2.