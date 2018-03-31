Chelsea vs. Tottenham live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online
A Tottenham win could almost secure fourth place for Spurs
Chelsea and Tottenham face off on Easter Sunday in a match that has massive top-four implications. Tottenham is currently fourth with 61 points, while Chelsea is fifth with 56 points.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Sunday at 11 a.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Harry Kane comes back from injury as a substitute and scores the winning goal at Stamford Bridge. Tottenham 2, Chelsea 1.
