Chelsea vs. Tottenham live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

A Tottenham win could almost secure fourth place for Spurs

Chelsea and Tottenham face off on Easter Sunday in a match that has massive top-four implications. Tottenham is currently fourth with 61 points, while Chelsea is fifth with 56 points.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Sunday at 11 a.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Prediction

Harry Kane comes back from injury as a substitute and scores the winning goal at Stamford Bridge. Tottenham 2, Chelsea 1.

