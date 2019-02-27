Chelsea vs. Tottenham odds: Premier League picks, London derby predictions from proven computer model

Tottenham looks to keep its title hopes alive when it travels to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea on Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET. The Spurs sit just six points behind Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table entering Wednesday's match. However, oddsmakers list Chelsea at +125 odds to win (risk $100 to win $125), while Tottenham is going off at +220. The draw is +235, and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5 in the latest Chelsea vs. Tottenham odds. In a game with such high stakes, you need to see what European football expert David Sumpter has to say.

Sumpter is an applied mathematician and author of "Soccermatics," a book that explains how math works inside the sport.

The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the three seasons since its inception, Soccerbot is up an incredible 2,000 percent on Premier League picks.

And the model is off to a hot start again this season. It made some huge calls on Matchday 27, which included Newcastle (-123) over Huddersfield, Arsenal (-216) over Southampton, West Ham (-111) over Fulham, and a profitable draw (+232) between the Wolves and Bournemouth. Anyone who has followed it is up big.

The model is leaning toward the Over for Wednesday's Premier League fixture between Chelsea and Tottenham.

The model has taken into account that Tottenham enters Wednesday's match playing extremely well. In fact, the Spurs have won four of their last five Premier League fixtures. And Mauricio Pochettino's side has dominated the London derby recently, winning three of the past four Premier League meetings against Chelsea.

But just because Tottenham has been successful against Chelsea recently doesn't mean it can beat the Blues at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

The model also knows that Chelsea has played well at Stamford Bridge in recent weeks, winning two of its past three games and outscoring its opponents 8-2 during that span. Plus, the Blues haven't lost both league games against Tottenham in a single season since 1970-71.



