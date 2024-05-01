Chelsea look to continue their strong play at home when they host Tottenham Hotspur in an English Premier League clash on Thursday. Chelsea (13-9-11) have recorded five wins and a draw in their last six matches at Stamford Bridge across all competitions, including a 6-0 rout of Everton in their most recent EPL home contest. Tottenham (18-6-9) are coming off their second straight defeat, a 3-2 setback against Arsenal at home on Sunday. The Blues, who battled to a 2-2 draw at Aston Villa last weekend, posted a 4-1 victory at Tottenham earlier this season.

Kickoff at Stamford Bridge is set for 2:30 p.m. ET. The Blues are +120 favorites (risk $100 to win $120) in the latest Chelsea vs. Tottenham odds, while Spurs are +190 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +300 and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5. Before locking in any Tottenham vs. Chelsea picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine's soccer expert Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. In 2023, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+3.05 units), FA Cup (+3.07), EFL Cup (+4.47) and Euro 2024 Qualifiers (+6.30), among others. He also has been solid with his Premier League picks this year, going 21-14 (+6.92).

Now, Green has broken down Chelsea vs. Tottenham from every angle and revealed his picks and English Premier League predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Green's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Tottenham vs. Chelsea:

Chelsea vs. Tottenham money line: Blues +120, Spurs +190, Draw +300

Chelsea vs. Tottenham over/under: 3.5 goals

Chelsea vs. Tottenham spread: Blues -0.5 (+115)

CHE: The Blues have scored at least two goals in nine of their last 11 Premier League games

TOT: Spurs have won just one of their last 33 matches at Stamford Bridge

Why you should back Chelsea

The Blues' offense is fueled by Cole Palmer, who is second in the Premier League with 20 goals - one behind Manchester City's Erling Haaland. The 21-year-old midfielder has been red-hot of late, netting half of his goals over his last six league matches. Palmer also has been adept at setting up goals as he is tied for fourth in the EPL with nine assists.

Palmer converted in Chelsea's win at Tottenham in November, but the star of that contest was Nicolas Jackson, who registered the first hat trick of his career. The 22-year-old striker broke a 1-1 deadlock by converting in the 75th minute and scored twice in extra time to cap his superb performance.

Why you should back Spurs

Tottenham also have a dangerous scoring threat in Son Heung-Min, who shares seventh place in the Premier League with 16 goals. The 31-year-old South Korean forward ended his three-game drought by converting in Tottenham's loss to Arsenal over the weekend. Heung-Min is also an effective set-up man, as he is tied with Palmer and six others for fourth in the EPL with nine assists.

Brazilian forward Richarlison is second on Spurs with 10 goals, while Swedish winger Dejan Kulusevski has tallied six times. The 24-year-old Kulusevski is mired in an eight-game drought during league play but scored Tottenham's lone goal against Chelsea in their first meeting of the season. Argentinian defender Cristian Romero converted just once in 49 matches over his first two seasons with Spurs but increased his 2023-24 total to five goals by tallying in Sunday's loss to Arsenal.

How to make Tottenham vs. Chelsea picks

Green has broken down Thursday's match from every possible angle and is leaning Over on the total. He also has locked in a pair of confident best bets, including one that offers a plus-money payout, and is offering a full breakdown of this English Premier League clash.

So who wins Chelsea vs. Tottenham, and where does all the betting value lie?

