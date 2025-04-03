Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur will face off for the second time this season in an English Premier League clash on Thursday. The host Blues have dropped three of five domestic matches before the international break and will try to turn their season around at home and stay in the top four of the EPL table. Meanwhile, Spurs will try to overcome their road woes after dropping four of their last five matches away from home.

Kickoff from Stamford Bridge in London, England, is set for 3 p.m. ET. Chelsea are listed as the -155 favorites (risk $155 to win $100) in its latest Chelsea vs. Tottenham odds, with Spurs as the +340 underdogs. A draw is priced at +350 and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5. Before locking in any Tottenham vs. Chelsea picks, you need to see what SportsLine's Jon "Buckets" Eimer has to say.

Eimer finished 2023 as SportsLine's No. 1 soccer expert, posting a 248-234-12 (+25.93 units) record on SportsLine article picks. Eimer has a winning record of 260-133-1 with over 90 units of profit for his community on various platforms over a recent two-month stretch. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Here are Eimer's Premier League picks for Tottenham vs. Chelsea on Thursday:

Under 1.5 goals 1H (-135)

The expert notes that Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca is putting a greater emphasis on keeping the ball out of the Blues own net. The formula is working so far, as Chelsea have clean-sheeted each of their last three visiting opponents across all competitions.

Under 3.5 goals (-125)

"Maresca has this team prioritizing defense and hitting under 3.5 goals now in eight of the last ten matches," Eimer told SportsLine. "Their last three matches across all competitions have ended 1-0, so I expect Chelsea to continue to do what's been working for them and play defense." This line is available at -130 at BetMGM Sportsbook and at -120 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

