Chelsea vs. Tottenham: Premier League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

The Premier League's top battle of Matchday 28 takes place at Stamford Bridge in London on Wednesday as Chelsea welcomes Tottenham. The Blues are coming off that tough defeat to Manchester City in the EFL Cup final on Sunday, and Maurizio Sarri's team finds itself in sixth place with a 15-5-6 record and 50 points. The Blues are three points back of the top four. Meanwhile, Tottenham is in third place with a 20-0-7 record and 60 points, six points back of league-leader Liverpool.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Premier League: Chelsea vs. Tottenham

Date : Wednesday, Feb. 27



: Wednesday, Feb. 27 Time : 3 p.m. ET



: 3 p.m. ET Location : Stamford Bridge



: Stamford Bridge TV channel : NBCSN



: NBCSN Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Chelsea +145 / Tottenham +190 / Draw +230

Storylines

Chelsea: So how are things really going at Chelsea? There have been some frustrating results, and then we saw the Sarri vs. Kepa battle on Sunday where the goalkeeper refused to come out of the game. Is that a sign of real tension and the team not backing the coach, or was it a "misunderstanding" as Sarri claimed?

Tottenham: Spurs' four-match winning streak ended on Saturday with a 2-1 loss to Burnley. Spurs didn't play all that bad and had the chances to get more out of the game, but an unlucky final 10 minutes saw them concede. If the Spurs really think they can win the league, they are going to need to deliver this week with this match and a battle against Arsenal on Saturday.

Chelsea vs. Tottenham prediction

The teams play a game full of attacking intent, but both can get just a goal as they split the points.

Pick: Draw (+230)