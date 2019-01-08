Chelsea vs. Tottenham score: Live updates from League Cup semifinal, EFL highlights, stats, full coverage
The winner will face either Manchester City or Burton in the final
The first leg of the EFL Cup semifinal between Chelsea and Tottenham is on Tuesday at Wembley Stadium. With the second leg on Jan. 22, this is a chance for one of these clubs to put one foot into the final in pursuit of the first trophy of the season. The winner over two legs moves on to face either Manchester City or Burton Albion, with City the favorite and reigning champion. The Chelsea-Spurs match kicks off at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+, and here's our preview of the game.
The Blues enter this game facing some injury issues with Willian and Pedro both doubtful, and Olivier Giroud is set to miss the match as he continues to deal with his ankle injury.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way, updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
