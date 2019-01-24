Chelsea vs. Tottenham score, takeaways: Blues into EFL Cup final after beating Spurs in penalty kicks

Chelsea is through to the EFL Cup final after beating Tottenham on Thursday in the semifinals. After losing the first leg 1-0, the Blues won the second leg 2-1 and advanced on penalty kicks. In the penalty kicks, the Blues won 4-2 with Eric Dier sending his shot over and Kepa saving Lucas Moura's attempt. Here are three takeaways:

Spurs had little chance without their stars

There was no Harry Kane or Dele Alli due to injury, and Heung-min Son is away at the Asian Cup with South Korea. So the person receiving passes from Christian Eriksen was 33-year-old Fernando Llorente, a guy who has nine goals over the last two seasons. He did manage to score in this one, which is something, but Spurs had just one shot on goal and five overall. While they did enough to stay in it, that lack of efficiency in attack was ultimately the team's demise, carrying over to the shootout. Without Kane, Alli (who are out until March) and Son, Spurs are in serious trouble.

Defensively, luck was missing as well. N'Golo Kante's opener went between the legs of three players:

It nearly slipped away, but Blues deserved to move on

Chelsea, as expected, was the better team overall. The Blues had 21 shots and five on target, and it always felt like Maurizio Sarri's team was going to win. The team was calm with the ball, accurate in its passing and didn't give Spurs much of a chance to do anything. From start to finish, Chelsea was better and deserves the spot in the final.

Here's Chelsea's second goal from Hazard:

Blues are the underdog in the final

The final will be on Feb. 24, and there's no doubt that Chelsea is the underdog facing Manchester City. But despite not being as good or talented as City, Chelsea did beat Pep Guardiola's team in their only meeting this season, 2-0 back in December. And with the addition of Gonzalo Higuain to lead the attack, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Blues win. But they must be patient in the final third, slow the game down and play a defense that is physical yet organized.

