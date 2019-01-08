Chelsea vs. Tottenham score: VAR leads to Kane goal, Spurs on verge of place in EFL Cup final

Tottenham earned a 1-0 win over Chelsea on Tuesday in the first leg of their EFL Cup semifinal, with Harry Kane putting away a first-half penalty kick that was confirmed by the use of video assistant referee. The narrow scoreline puts Spurs in good shape entering the second leg, where 90 minutes and potentially more await both teams. Both are hoping to return to the final for the first time since 2015 when the Blues beat Tottenham. Here are three key takeaways from the match.

That's how VAR is supposed to be used

Kane was sent through on goal in the first and appeared to be possibly be offside before being taken down by Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga. It was a clear foul by the Spanish shot-stopper, but was it even an actual live play or was Kane off? VAR correctly confirmed that Kane was onside and that he was fouled, as Kepa was given a yellow card and Kane was given a chance to open the scoring.

And he did just that:

Harry kane goal penalty decision #TOTCHE is that a penalty or not? pic.twitter.com/0Mp820ilru — Radio GENERAL (@Asfrancisoffi1) January 8, 2019

Spurs fans are craving any trophy at this point

Tottenham has a load of talent and a great manager in Mauricio Pochettino, and with their history, they'll take any legit trophy they can get. It's been over a decade since Spurs won anything, but an EFL Cup title would be great but won't come easy with Manchester City the likely finalist on the other side of the bracket, and not to mention the return leg at Stamford Bridge.

Spurs fans would certainly prefer to be fighting for the Premier League title or FA Cup come season's end, but this will have to do for now. It's fourth on any important club's list of competitions if they are competing in Europe, but any in-season trophy is big, and getting a crack at this one will only help a club that has played well enough to deserve a shot.

Blues deserved more and now the pressure's on

Tottenham had just six shots, four on frame, while Chelsea had nearly 60 percent of the ball, 17 total shots and five on goal. The Blues had some really golden chances, including a long-range effort from Kante, but the goal wasn't meant to be. That leaves the team in a tricky spot ahead of the return leg on Jan. 22. For a team that has trouble scoring unless it is Eden Hazard, conceding in the second leg would put this team in serious jeopardy. On the positive side, Chelsea hasn't given up a goal at home in its last two contests. Chelsea still has life and a quality chance of moving on, but there's no doubt Spurs are the favorites.

