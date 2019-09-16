Chelsea vs. Valencia: Champions League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

The Champions League group stage begins on Tuesday as Christian Pulisic is expected to make his UCL debut for Chelsea as the Blues host Valencia at Stamford Bridge. It's the opening game for these two Group H teams, who are joined by Lille of France at the Netherlands' Ajax.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Champions League: Chelsea vs. Valencia

Date : Tuesday, Sept. 17



: Tuesday, Sept. 17 Time : 3 p.m. ET



: 3 p.m. ET Location : Stamford Bridge



: Stamford Bridge TV channel : None



: None Streaming: BR Live and TUDNxtra 1

BR Live and TUDNxtra 1 Odds: Chelsea -120 | Valencia +350 | Draw +250

Storylines

Chelsea: The Blues enter after scoring five goals over the weekend with Tammy Abraham having a hat trick. The young English striker is quickly turning into a star and will be needed here against a physical defense of Valencia led by Ezequiel Garay. Their best opportunity will be short passes atop the box to try and open up space to fire on goal.

Valencia: This is a team in turmoil. Just months after lifting a trophy by beating Barcelona in the Copa del Rey, Valencia has a new coach in Albert Celades -- whose debut with the club was a 5-2 loss at Barca on Saturday. The team showed some good things and was a bit unlucky, but it was a deserved loss that showed a lack of cohesion, which could be a product of a well-liked coach being let go.

Prediction

Abraham scores, but a valiant Valencia gets a goal to steal a point from Maxi Gomez.

Pick: Chelsea 1, Valencia 1