Chelsea vs. Watford live stream info, TV channel, time: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online
Watford is desperate for points while Chelsea looks to stay in the race for a Champions League spot
Chelsea heads to Vicarage Rpad for a Premier League match against Watford on Monday. The Blues enter the day in fourth place while the Hornets are 11th but just three points clear of the drop zone.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Monday at 3 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Watford hangs tough and pulls off the upset of the weekend, capitalizing on a poor attacking day for the Blues. Watford 2, Chelsea 1.
