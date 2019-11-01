Chelsea vs. Watford: Premier League Matchday 11 prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Red-hot Chelsea returns to Premier League action on Saturday with a visit to last-place Watford on Saturday. The Blues are in the top four and hungry for more, hitting their stride under Frank Lampard following an inconsistent start to the season where the defense looked weak and the attack struggled to be clinical. The team did just lose to Manchester United in the EFL Cup but has looked like a top team in the league with Christian Pulisic looking more comfortable by the day.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Chelsea vs. Watford

Date : Saturday, Oct. 2



: Saturday, Oct. 2 Time : 1:30 p.m. ET



: 1:30 p.m. ET Location : Vicarage Road



: Vicarage Road TV channel : NBCSN



: NBCSN Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines

Chelsea: The loss against Manchester United is concerning, but the EFL Cup is the last of their priorities this season, so they'll live. The league is where this team can really make its mark, but this is a trap game. Ahead of facing Ajax in the Champions League, they can't take this one lightly, especially with Watford having really struggled.

Watford: Will this be the day they get their first win? At 0-5-5 and reeling, Watford is averaging 0.5 goals per game while conceding 21 times in 10 matches. Against an in-form Chelsea, it may get worse before it gets better. The team can't just worry about focusing solely on one end of the pitch, because they've been awful on both. Against the Blues, they'll need to play cautious in defense and go on the counter.

Chelsea vs. Watford prediction

Pulisic scores, as does Tammy Abraham, and the Blues win.

Pick: Chelsea 3, Watford 0