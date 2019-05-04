Chelsea vs. Watford: Premier League Matchday 37 prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Thanks to Tottenham's 1-0 loss to Bournemouth on Saturday, Chelsea has a chance to move from fourth place up to third with a victory when the Blues host a tricky Watford team on Sunday morning. Chelsea is 20-8-8 with 68 points and hoping to stay in the top four with Arsenal right behind.

Meanwhile, Watford is in 10th place with 5 points, hoping to finish the season as high as eighth place if things go right.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Premier League: Chelsea vs. Watford

Date : Sunday, May 5



: Sunday, May 5 Time : 9 a.m. ET



: 9 a.m. ET Location : Stamford Bridge



: Stamford Bridge TV channel : CNBC



: CNBC Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Chelsea -300 / Watford +800 / Draw +410

Storylines

Chelsea: With the Europa League semifinal second leg on Thursday, it's unlikely Maurizio Sarri will take chances and rest his key players. The top four is right there within reach, and they'll likely be full strength at kickoff. Hazard didn't start the last game so he should be fresh and ready to go 90 minutes in this one.

Watford: What will their approach be the rest of the way? With the FA Cup final coming up against Manchester City, it may be wise for Watford to rest as many of its key players as it can with this team likely not moving up or down the table all that much regardless of their results.

Chelsea vs. Watford prediction

Gonzalo Higuain scores, as does Hazard, and Chelsea all but cements a top-four finish.

Pick: Chelsea (-300)