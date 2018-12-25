Chelsea vs. Watford: Premier League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
The Blues hit the road in a top-seven battle after falling to Leicester City
Chelsea looks to get back on track on Wednesday following the surprising home defeat to Leicester City, where Jamie Vardy scored the winner. Just weeks after beating previously undefeated Manchester City, the Blues have come back down to earth. Meanwhile, Watford scored a big win at West Ham and hasn't lost any of its last three games. It's a battle of two of the top seven teams in the league on Boxing Day.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Premier League: Chelsea vs. Watford
- Date: Wednesday, Dec. 26
- Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Vicarage Road Stadium in Watford
- TV channel: NBCSN
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Chelsea -135 / Watford +330 / Draw +245
Storylines
Chelsea: It's been over a month since Chelsea got a goal in the league from a true striker. The club uses the false nine with Hazard often. Though he has delivered, the lacking of a big, physical striker makes this team predictable at times. The movement in the final third with speedy players is a nightmare for teams to handle, but those that defend well and know when to double team can have their way.
Watford: The club is just two points back of sixth-place Manchester United, but the defense has been poor. Thirty goals conceded in 18 matches is way too much and a cause for concern. They'll need to address the backline in January to keep up the quality form.
Chelsea vs. Watford prediction
Watford deserves more credit for a fine start to the season. The team plays organized and with confidence, and it's enough to get a draw here as long as Chelsea continues to struggle with its golden chances.
Pick: Draw (+245)
