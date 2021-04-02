Chelsea welcome West Bromwich Albion to Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Saturday with a two-point advance on West Ham United in fifth and five points behind Leicester City in third. Depending on how the top three fare between now and the end of the season and whether Thomas Tuchel can keep the Blues in the same for that they have been since he arrived, this might be as high as the Londoners can get this campaign. However, six points between Chelsea and Manchester United in second is relatively little and with Leicester to come later this term, a top three finish should not yet be ruled out. That makes three more points here of great importance for the German and his players.

Chelsea:

With the likes of Crystal Palace, Brighton and Hove Albion and Fulham coming up in the next five games, Tuchel and his players will be targeting maximum points ahead of a very tough run-in against the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal, Leicester and Aston Villa. West Ham United away between Brighton and Fulham at home could be tricky, but Chelsea should be able to at least hold on to fourth in the table and perhaps even close the gap on the likes of United and Leicester.

West Brom:

The Baggies' dreams of survival under Sam Allardyce have faded to the point of extinction and 10 points adrift of Newcastle United's relative safety suggests that the writing is already on the wall for this season. Instead, the remainder of this campaign should be about trying to prepare the squad for an immediate return from the Championship next campaign -- with or without Allardyce.

Prediction

Chelsea to win this one quite easily before turning their attentions to FC Porto away in the UEFA Champions League. Pick: Chelsea 3-0 West Brom.