Chelsea look to get back on track after the defeat to Liverpool when the Blues take on West Brom on Saturday for Premier League Matchday 3. Frank Lampard's team was blanked 2-0 by Liverpool last weekend and hoping to find some form with a squad that's been depleted, while West Brom suffered a 5-2 loss at Everton and look to cure their defensive woes against a talented attack.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Sept. 26 | Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Location: The Hawthorns -- West Bromwich, England

TV: NBC | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Odds: Chelsea -260; Draw +375; West Brom +750 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Chelsea: The Blues haven't been near full strength due to injuries, and we may still be a ways away from seeing a full team with Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and others. That means it's really be tough to judge just how good they can be. But even without some key players, the Blues are still expected to take three points against a poor defense side. Expect Timo Werner to get a goal or two.

West Brom: Slaven Bilic's side has conceded eight goals in their first two games to start the season. Get through this one, and things should get better with a much lighter schedule to come with Southampton, Burnley, Brighton and Fulham next. They must close down quicker, get back into position and quickly clear the ball to have any chance.

Prediction

Werner stars and the Blues pick up their second win of the season. Pick: Chelsea 3, West Brom 1