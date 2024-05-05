Chelsea face West Ham United in the final London derby of the 2023-24 Premier League season for the home side. It is a fixture that could have a significant bearing on which sides finish in European places, with the Blues eighth in the top-flight table and West Ham sitting two points and a place below Mauricio Pochettino's side. In the first meeting between the two clubs this season, Chelsea were beaten 3-1 at the London Stadium. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date : Sunday, May 5 | Time : 9:00 a.m. ET

: Sunday, May 5 | : 9:00 a.m. ET Location : Stanford Bridge -- London, England

: Stanford Bridge -- London, England Live stream: Peacock

Peacock Odds: Chelsea -165; Draw +340; West Ham +380

Storylines

Chelsea: Levi Colwill and Christopher Nkunku both returned to team training earlier in the week and a decision will be made as to whether they are ready to return to the matchday squad. However, Pochettino has warned players returning from injury will not have it easy.

"The good thing is that players who are going to return from injuries, they really know and feel that they need to make the effort. It is not because you are a big name that you have the right to play in the way you want," Pochettino said.

West Ham: West Ham have enjoyed a full week to prepare for their trip across the capital, but will arrive without a clean sheet in their previous 15 Premier League matches. David Moyes has also lost seven of his last eight trips to Stamford Bridge and has never won at Chelsea. Moyes will likely deploy a low-block defense and use the inspiration of Mohammed Kudus, the creativity of Lucas Paqueta, the aerial prowess of Tomas Soucek, the goalscoring nous of Jarrod Bowen, and the presence of Michail Antonio in the attacking end of the pitch.

Prediction

Despite all the difficulties that Chelsea had over the season, the side coached by Pochettino are expected to win against West Ham on Sunday. Pick: Chelsea 2, West Ham 1.