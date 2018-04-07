Chelsea vs. West Ham live stream info, TV channel: How to watch on TV, stream online

Chelsea welcomes one of their London rivals to Stamford Bridge on Sunday at West Ham visits for a Premier League match.

Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

What's at stake?

Chelsea (fifth place, 56 points) is 11 points back of a Champions League spot and needs to win to have any hope of even fighting for fourth. Meanwhile, West Ham (14th place, 33 points) is just five clear of the drop zone. They need points fast, and a draw here would be a nice result.

Prediction

Chelsea finds its form in attack and pounds the Hammers behind Alvaro Morata's brace. Chelsea 4, West Ham 1.