Chelsea vs. West Ham live stream info, TV channel: How to watch on TV, stream online

The Blues are losing hope of making the Champions League

Chelsea welcomes one of their London rivals to Stamford Bridge on Sunday at West Ham visits for a Premier League match.

Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

What's at stake?

Chelsea (fifth place, 56 points) is 11 points back of a Champions League spot and needs to win to have any hope of even fighting for fourth. Meanwhile, West Ham (14th place, 33 points) is just five clear of the drop zone. They need points fast, and a draw here would be a nice result.

Prediction

Chelsea finds its form in attack and pounds the Hammers behind Alvaro Morata's brace. Chelsea 4, West Ham 1.

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES