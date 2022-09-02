After summers of sizeable spending, both Chelsea and West Ham might have hoped to be in a better position five games into the new season than that which they occupy at the moment. A midweek loss to Southampton has Thomas Tuchel's side clinging on to a spot in the top half of the table, eight points from the Premier League summit, whilst Saturday's visitors only began picking up points in their last two games.

The likes of Lucas Paqueta and Wesley Fofana could grace this game with star power on their debuts as Chelsea look to turn around what has been a woeful run of recent home form; in their last 16 matches at Stamford Bridge they have won on only six occasions, drawing eight and losing two. Here is how you can watch the match and what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date: Saturday, Sep. 3 | Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

Location: Stamford Bridge, London

TV/Live stream: Peacock Premium

Odds: Chelsea -188; Draw +320; West Ham +500 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Chelsea: With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang sidelined with a broken jaw and Denis Zakaria having only just arrived, Fofana will be the potential debutant with the eyes of the world on him at Stamford Bridge. It is a situation that Tuchel expects him to deal with comfortably.

"Wesley is young, he's fast, he's very, very strong in set-pieces, defending and attacking," Tuchel said ahead of the match.

But he and his advisors may have made matters more challenging for himself with the way in which they left Leicester City. In a farewell statement on his departure, Fofana said that Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers had "chose to expose me a lot lately" amid the tumult around his transfer. Rodgers described the quote as a "cheap shot" that he believed had come from the player's camp rather than the man himself. Tuchel, meanwhile, sees no cause for concern in his new signing's attitude.

"We are not judging from that because we don't have the whole picture," said the Chelsea manager.

"Wesley, to me, was very reliable with what he said. He was never disrespectful towards Leicester in what he said in his words towards me, in his behavior, and how he acted when we were talking or messaging. He was always very respectful and respected the situation there. He saw a chance for himself and he saw an opportunity to convince Leicester and make a point for Leicester to come to us and see the benefits and to convince the officials at Leicester. At the very end, this happened."

West Ham: After a points return that perhaps did not reflect their performances in the first three matches, the tide might just be turning after a win at Aston Villa and battling draw against Tottenham. David Moyes certainly has the weapons to bring about further progress at the London Stadium with £170million spent on the likes of Paqueta and Gianluca Scamacca.

"We've tried to bring in players who we think and believe can try and keep us near the top end, that is the plan," said Moyes. "We have to do that. I think the top clubs have recruited well, also. You are talking about the real top clubs, you look at [Erling] Haaland, you look at [Darwin] Nunez, the level of the forwards and what you have to play to get the real top players. We're trying to keep up with them, that is the job and hopefully, in time, we can get the players to show exactly how good they are."

Prediction

Two teams struggling for early rhythm may not make for a thrilling encounter. Expect both squads to be a little way off their best. Pick: Chelsea 1, West Ham 1