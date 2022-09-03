After originally being scheduled to meet on Sunday, Chelsea and West Ham will square off on Saturday at Stamford Bridge in London. The London derby was moved last week to accommodate Chelsea's Champions League draw. The Blues were assigned a road match against Dinamo Zagreb for Tuesday, making a Sunday match impractical. Chelsea (2-1-2) sit in 10th place in the Premier League table, with seven points. The Blues are coming off a 2-1 loss to Southampton on Tuesday. Meanwhile West Ham (1-1-3) are in 14th place, with four points.

Kickoff is set for 10 a.m. ET. Chelsea are listed as -190 favorites (risk $190 to win $100) in the latest Chelsea vs. West Ham odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while West Ham are +525 underdogs. A draw is +325, and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

Chelsea vs. West Ham spread: Chelsea -1.5 (+150)

Chelsea vs. West Ham over/under: 2.5 goals

Chelsea vs. West Ham money line: Chelsea -190, West Ham +525, Draw +325

Why you should back Chelsea

Chelsea have dominated this series at home. The Blues have lost only one of the last 16 home matches against West Ham, a 1-0 defeat in November 2019. In the last matchup, on April 24 at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea won 1-0.

In addition, the Blues take on a West Ham side that has struggled to score this season. Through five Premier League matches, West Ham have scored just two goals and have been shutout three times. The scoring output is tied for the lowest in the EPL.

Why you should back West Ham

The Hammers face a Chelsea side that has been conceding goals at an uncharacteristically high rate. Through five games this season the Blues have given up eight goals. Just six teams in the EPL have given up more.

In addition, the Hammers have the personnel to score at a high rate. Jarrod Bowen, Declan Rice and new signee Gianluca Scamacca give West Ham a potentially strong attack though each player is still looking for his first goal in domestic play this season.

