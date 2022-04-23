Chelsea comes off a stinging loss as it gets set to host West Ham United in another English Premier League London derby on Sunday at Stamford Bridge. The Blues (18-8-5) saw a couple of key defenders injured as they suffered a 4-2 loss to rival Arsenal on Wednesday. West Ham (15-7-11) has some injury issues of its own on the back line, so this could turn into a surprisingly offensive contest. Chelsea is comfortably in third place, entering Matchweek 34 having played just 31 games and five points clear of fourth-place Tottenham in the Premier League table. The Hammers are seventh, five points behind Spurs with five games to play.

Kickoff in London is set for 9 a.m. ET. Chelsea is a -205 favorite (risk $205 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in Caesars Sportsbook's latest Chelsea vs. West Ham odds. West Ham is a +550 underdog, a draw is priced at +340 and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Chelsea vs. West Ham spread: Chelsea -1.5 (+140)

Chelsea vs. West Ham over-under: 2.5 goals

Chelsea vs. West Ham money line: Chelsea -205, West Ham +550, Draw +340

CHL: Mason Mount has 23 goals and 19 assists in 100 EPL games

has 23 goals and 19 assists in 100 EPL games WH: Declan Rice leads the Premier League in interceptions (87)



Why you should back Chelsea

The Blues came out of Wednesday's game angry, but their attack has been hitting on all cylinders. They controlled the ball for 62 percent of the match against the Gunners, but a couple of mistakes contributed to the loss. Timo Werner scored his fourth goal in four games in all competitions, and Mason Mount also has been on fire. He has 10 goals and nine assists in league play, and Chelsea has scored 13 goals in its past four games. It has 14 more goals and conceded 16 fewer than West Ham this season and has a 13 percent edge in possession.

Kai Havertz, who has seven goals, is likely to be back in the starting lineup after Romulu Lukaku looked listless against the Gunners. He and Werner should be able to cause problems for a West Ham defense that has been wracked by injuries. The Blues defense is banged up, but Thiago SIlva can hold down the middle with help from N'Golo Kante, who is one of the game's best defensive midfielders, and Edouard Mendy is tough to beat in the net. The Senegalese goalkeeper has 12 clean sheets and a 75.3 save percentage, third-best in the league.

Why you should back West Ham

The Hammers have won three of the last five meetings, including a 3-2 triumph in the last matchup. Jarrod Bowen was one of the goal-scorers, and he leads the team with nine, while Michail Antonio has eight. They have combined for 17 assists and form an excellent partnership that could exploit Chelsea. Antonio Rudiger is likely out and Andreas Christensen also could sit with an injury. Backup Malang Sarr is inexperienced, while the 37-year-old Silva doesn't have much pace. The Blues have yielded at least two goals in four of their past six games overall.

Four other players have scored at least four goals for the Hammers, who have been held off the score sheet just once in their past eight games. They will be well-rested and will be looking for more after dominating Sunday's match against Burnley but coming away with a 1-1 draw. They held the ball for 62 percent of the game and outshot the Clarets 21-9 and conceded just one shot on goal. Tomas Soucek scored the lone goal, and he teams with Declan Rice in a strong midfield. Opponents put 29.3 percent of their shots on target, the third-best mark in the league.

