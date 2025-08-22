West Ham United F.C. will host Chelsea F.C. in an English Premier League clash on Friday. The Hammers, who finished 14th in the EPL table last season, were stunned 3-0 in their season-opener by newly-promoted Sunderland. Chelsea finished their 2024-25 campaign fourth in the standings and opened their season with a scoreless draw against Community Shield winners Crystal Palace.

Kickoff from London Stadium is set for 3 p.m. ET. The Blues are -145 favorites (risk $145 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in the latest West Ham vs. Chelsea odds, while West Ham are +360 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +300, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Eimer finished 2023 as SportsLine's No. 1 soccer expert, posting a 248-234-12 (+25.93 units) record on SportsLine article picks. Eimer has been red-hot in 2025, posting a profit in multiple leagues, including the Premier League, Champions League, La Liga and more. Anyone following his soccer betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Here are Eimer's best bets for West Ham vs. Chelsea on Friday:

Joao Pedro anytime goal-scorer (+135)

anytime goal-scorer (+135) Chelsea on the money line (-140)

Chelsea over 2.5 team total (+200)

Pedro didn't find the back of the net in his first Premier League match for Chelsea, but he impressed for them in tournament play this summer. He was riding a four-game goal streak through Club World Cup play and two international friendly matches, and the expert expects him to be a threat for the Blues going forward.



This player prop is listed at +145 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Chelsea on the money line (-140)

Eimer acknowledges the scoreless draw against Crystal Palace was a disappointing result for Chelsea. He points out, however, that they did a lot of good things in that match and simply lacked necessary finish.



"Chelsea dominated the match with almost 75% possession and outshot their opponents 19-11," Eimer said. "This team that will be a major threat in the upcoming weeks once they find proper footing."

This bet is listed at -145 odds at BetMGM

Chelsea over 2.5 team total (+200)

Chelsea scored two or more goals in nine straight matches across all competitions before being clean-sheeted by Crystal Palace. They have also out-scored West Ham 10-1 over three straight victories.

