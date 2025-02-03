Matchweek 24 in the English Premier League will wrap up on Monday with a London Derby, as Chelsea FC host West Ham United. Chelsea are currently sixth in the EPL table but could surge back into the top five with a victory. West Ham are 15th in the standings after winning just one of their past four league fixtures. Chelsea won the reverse fixture 3-0 at London Stadium on Sept. 21 and also won 5-0 at home against West Ham last season.

Kickoff from Stamford Bridge is set for 3 p.m. ET. The Blues are the -310 money-line favorites (risk $310 to win $100) in the latest Chelsea vs. West Ham odds, with the Hammers as the +700 underdogs (risk $100 to win $700). A draw is priced at +470 (risk $100 to win $470), and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5. Before you lock in your West Ham vs. Chelsea picks or Premier League predictions, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer insider Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year he was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks for anyone following him on betting apps and betting sites, including Euro qualifying (+6.30 units), the EFL Cup (+4.47), the FA Cup (+3.07) and the Champions League (+3.05) among others.

Now, Green has broken down Chelsea vs. West Ham from every angle and has locked in his picks and Premier League predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Green's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for West Ham vs. Chelsea:

Chelsea vs. West Ham money line: Chelsea -310, Draw +470, West Ham +700

Chelsea vs. West Ham over/under: 3.5 goals

Chelsea vs. West Ham spread: Chelsea -1.5 (-120)

CHEL: Chelsea are 4-1-1 in their last six matches against West Ham

WHU: The Hammers have won three matches away from home this season

Why you should back Chelsea

Chelsea are coming off a 3-1 loss to Manchester City last week but have won five of their last six at home across all competitions. Nicolas Jackson had a brace in the first meeting between these two clubs, while Cole Palmer added a third goal early in the second half.

The talented young attacking duo have combined for 23 goals and 11 assists on the season and are a driving force in Chelsea's ascent. Jackson has now scored four goals in his last two matches against West Ham and the 23-year-old striker from Senegal has also had an assist in two of his last three matches.

Why you should back West Ham

West Ham have bought themselves some breathing room above the relegation zone, as they're now 10 points clear of Leicester City. The Hammers drew 1-1 at Aston Villa last week thanks to a 70th-minute equalizer from Emerson Palmieri.

West Ham have bought themselves some breathing room above the relegation zone, as they're now 10 points clear of Leicester City. The Hammers drew 1-1 at Aston Villa last week thanks to a 70th-minute equalizer from Emerson Palmieri.

West Ham are also hopeful that Jarrod Bowen will be able to return to the lineup on Monday after missing time with a broken foot. Bowen has five goals and four assists in 19 matches this season and scored 16 goals last season. After a tumultuous seven-month tenure at the helm of Chelsea, West Ham head coach Graham Potter will return to Stamford Bridge for the first time on Monday.

How to make Chelsea vs. West Ham picks

Green has broken down Chelsea vs. West Ham from every possible angle and is leaning Over on the goal total. He also has locked in a trio of confident best bets, with one offering a plus-money payout, and is offering a full breakdown of this match.

So who wins West Ham vs. Chelsea on Monday, and where does all the betting value lie?

