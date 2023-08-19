Both teams come off 1-1 draws, and West Ham United and Chelsea will be looking to gain momentum Sunday when they face off in an English Premier League London derby. Chelsea drew with rival Liverpool last Sunday at Stamford Bridge. Now they visit London Stadium to face a Hammers side that comes in off a disappointing stalemate with Bournemouth last Saturday. Chelsea and West Ham both finished in the bottom half of the EPL table last season. The Blues were 12th, their worst finish in almost 30 years, while the Hammers finished 14th. This fixture finished 1-1 last season, with each team scoring in the first 30 minutes, while Chelsea won the meeting at Stamford Bridge 2-1.

West Ham vs. Chelsea spread: Chelsea -0.5 (+100)

West Ham vs. Chelsea over/under: 2.5 goals

West Ham vs. Chelsea money line: West Ham +250, Chelsea +107, Draw +240

West Ham: 14th in the EPL table last season

Chelsea: 12th in the EPL table last season

Why you should back Chelsea

The Blues will have confidence after a strong showing against Liverpool last weekend. They held the ball for 65% of the match and had a 4-1 edge in shots on net. The Reds took the lead just 18 minutes in, but newcomer Axel Disasi got the equalizer before halftime. Chelsea often looked like the better side, and Ben Chilwell was everywhere. He got the assist on Disasi's goal and had one of his own disallowed for offsides. New manager Mauricio Pochettino's demand for intensity seemed to be getting through to the players, and he has yet to lose through five friendlies and the EPL opener.

New signing Moises Caicedo, snatched after appearing to be in the grasp of Liverpool, joins a midfield that also should feature Enzo Fernandez. The former Benfica youngster has a year in the Premier League under his belt now, and he and Chilwell are expected to thrive under Pochettino's guidance. The Blues should completely control this game after dominating possession against a Liverpool side that was second in the EPL in that category last season. West Ham yielded 63% possession to Bournemouth, who had the second-worst possession rate in the league in 2022-23. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back West Ham

The Hammers won their final two home matches last season, outscoring Manchester United and Leeds by a combined 4-1. Eight of their 11 victories -- and 28 of their 40 points -- came from their matches at London Stadium. They are 4-2-2 in their past eight at home against the Blues. Manager David Moyes called off the attack last week after Jarrod Bowen gave West Ham the lead early in the second half. That decision changed the trajectory of the game, and the Cherries equalized in the final 10 minutes. Moyes won't make that mistake again, especially on the Hammers' home turf.

Bowen had six goals and five assists last season and has 28 goals in five seasons with the team. Declan Rice has moved to Arsenal, but Edson Alvarez and James Ward-Prowse will team up in a new-look West Ham midfield. Ward-Prowse, who had 27 goals and 15 assists the past three seasons at Southampton, could make his debut after sitting out last week. The Blues are dealing with numerous injuries, including to captain Reece James, while the Hammers have a clean bill of health. They also will have an extra day of rest, and playing at home should give them an edge. See which team to pick here.

