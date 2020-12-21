Chelsea are up to fifth in the Premier League table after a 3-0 win over West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on Monday. Goals from Thiago Silva and a late Tammy Abraham double secured all three points for Frank Lampard's side as they made David Moyes and his players pay for a wasteful evening.
2 - Tammy Abraham has scored his first brace for Chelsea across all competitions since September 2019 (hat-trick v Wolves), with just 101 seconds separating Abraham's two finishes. Sealed. pic.twitter.com/4AGC4XXbV2— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 21, 2020
Silva set the Blues on their way after just 10 minutes from a Mason Mount delivery, but the Hammers had plenty of opportunities to hit the target themselves before their hosts finally put them to bed.
Timo Werner assisted for strike partner Abraham 12 minutes from time before the 23-year-old doubled his tally just two minutes later in what turned out to be a comfortable win.
Here are a few takeaways from the match.
Chelsea made a meal of it
On the face of it, 3-0 is a comfortable scoreline for Chelsea and suggests a straightforward win for the six-time champions.
However, the reality is that Lampard's side did not build on their early lead and were lucky that West Ham were not sharper in attack to at least force Edouard Mendy into a meaningful save when they could have salvaged something from the game.
Chelsea left it late but ultimately pulled away through Abraham's goals which will have relieved Lampard on a night when Werner was profligate with his chances.
Tammy Abraham has scored more Premier League goals than any other Chelsea player this season (5).— Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 21, 2020
Two goals in two minutes for the striker. pic.twitter.com/ez399GoK1D
West Ham fail to avoid defeat
Moyes will be satisfied that West Ham find themselves in mid-table at present, but he should also feel frustrated that his team was unable to muster a single shot on target over 90 minutes.
Possession, shots off target and corner statistics reflect the affair better than the final score but Chelsea showed West Ham how to finish with a 6-0 thrashing of shots on target.
With the likes of Sebastien Haller leading the line and Jarrod Bowen as well as Said Benrahma providing the ammunition, the Hammers should be a more consistent goal threat than they are in most matches at present.
It is something that Moyes needs to work on despite the good job that he has done in turning the team around since his return to London Stadium.
16 - David Moyes is without a win in any of his 16 Premier League visits to Stamford Bridge (D7 L9), the joint-highest tally of any manager never to win at a stadium in the competition, equalling his own record (16 games at Anfield). Unwelcome. pic.twitter.com/i32lLTlmsC— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 21, 2020
Silva service
Chelsea continue to profit from corners this season after Silva's second Premier League goal arrived from Mount's ball in early on.
8 - Chelsea have scored more goals from corners than any other team in the Premier League this season (8), with three of these goals being headers from Mason Mount assists. Formula. pic.twitter.com/r8NyunL5yw— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 21, 2020
With the likes of the Brazil international and Kurt Zouma regularly up from the back, it is no wonder Lampard has pinpointed the use of set pieces -- notably corners -- as a solid source of goals.
As long as opponents are unable to deal with them, the Blues need to keep exploiting those openings and using aerial masters like Silva because of the damage he has done with his head over the course of his illustrious career.
Chelsea have been on the receiving end of the 36-year-old's towering leap in the past and now they are profiting from it handsomely.
Werner worries
He might have provided an assist for Abraham's first goal, but Werner's finishing was once again below-par and could have cost Lampard's side against different opponents.
The Germany international is now without a Chelsea goal since early November while Abraham and Olivier Giroud are stepping up to find the back of the net in his absence.
Six Premier League matches without a single strike for a big-money buy like the 24-year-old is a concern for the Blues and his confidence visibly drops further with each passing match.
7 - Timo Werner has failed to score in each of his last seven starts for Chelsea in all competitions, his longest run of starts without a goal in club competition since September 2016, between spells at Stuttgart and RB Leipzig (9). Searching. pic.twitter.com/XK4LEPrVnL— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 21, 2020
Home comforts
This win adds to the sense that Chelsea are turning Stamford Bridge into something of a fortress at the moment and although it will take some time before it reaches Jose Mourinho levels of home dominance, it is a good thing when opponents fear a strong record of form.
1 - Chelsea have lost just one of their last 13 home Premier League games (W10 D2), with that lone defeat coming against the reigning champions Liverpool in September. Reliable. pic.twitter.com/M3in1oF15w— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 21, 2020
Not every opposing manager will be as complexed as Moyes is when he travels to southwest London but the longer this continues, the more formidable Lampard's team will be domestically and on the continent.