Chelsea are up to fifth in the Premier League table after a 3-0 win over West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on Monday. Goals from Thiago Silva and a late Tammy Abraham double secured all three points for Frank Lampard's side as they made David Moyes and his players pay for a wasteful evening.

Silva set the Blues on their way after just 10 minutes from a Mason Mount delivery, but the Hammers had plenty of opportunities to hit the target themselves before their hosts finally put them to bed.

Timo Werner assisted for strike partner Abraham 12 minutes from time before the 23-year-old doubled his tally just two minutes later in what turned out to be a comfortable win.

Here are a few takeaways from the match.

Chelsea made a meal of it

On the face of it, 3-0 is a comfortable scoreline for Chelsea and suggests a straightforward win for the six-time champions.

However, the reality is that Lampard's side did not build on their early lead and were lucky that West Ham were not sharper in attack to at least force Edouard Mendy into a meaningful save when they could have salvaged something from the game.

Chelsea left it late but ultimately pulled away through Abraham's goals which will have relieved Lampard on a night when Werner was profligate with his chances.

West Ham fail to avoid defeat

Moyes will be satisfied that West Ham find themselves in mid-table at present, but he should also feel frustrated that his team was unable to muster a single shot on target over 90 minutes.

Possession, shots off target and corner statistics reflect the affair better than the final score but Chelsea showed West Ham how to finish with a 6-0 thrashing of shots on target.

With the likes of Sebastien Haller leading the line and Jarrod Bowen as well as Said Benrahma providing the ammunition, the Hammers should be a more consistent goal threat than they are in most matches at present.

It is something that Moyes needs to work on despite the good job that he has done in turning the team around since his return to London Stadium.

Silva service

Chelsea continue to profit from corners this season after Silva's second Premier League goal arrived from Mount's ball in early on.

With the likes of the Brazil international and Kurt Zouma regularly up from the back, it is no wonder Lampard has pinpointed the use of set pieces -- notably corners -- as a solid source of goals.

As long as opponents are unable to deal with them, the Blues need to keep exploiting those openings and using aerial masters like Silva because of the damage he has done with his head over the course of his illustrious career.

Chelsea have been on the receiving end of the 36-year-old's towering leap in the past and now they are profiting from it handsomely.

Werner worries

He might have provided an assist for Abraham's first goal, but Werner's finishing was once again below-par and could have cost Lampard's side against different opponents.

The Germany international is now without a Chelsea goal since early November while Abraham and Olivier Giroud are stepping up to find the back of the net in his absence.

Six Premier League matches without a single strike for a big-money buy like the 24-year-old is a concern for the Blues and his confidence visibly drops further with each passing match.

Home comforts

This win adds to the sense that Chelsea are turning Stamford Bridge into something of a fortress at the moment and although it will take some time before it reaches Jose Mourinho levels of home dominance, it is a good thing when opponents fear a strong record of form.

Not every opposing manager will be as complexed as Moyes is when he travels to southwest London but the longer this continues, the more formidable Lampard's team will be domestically and on the continent.