The Premier League is back in action on Sunday.

Who's Playing

West Ham United @ Chelsea

Current Records: West Ham United 15-11-7; Chelsea 18-5-8

What to Know

Chelsea will be looking for their home-pitch advantage to help them even up the season series with West Ham United. They will face off against one another at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea has a defense that allows only 0.87 goals per game, so West Ham's offense will have their work cut out for them.

It was all tied up 2-2 at halftime, but Chelsea was not quite Arsenal's equal in the second half when they met on Wednesday. Chelsea fell to Arsenal 4-2.

Meanwhile, the Irons and Burnley ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw.

In the teams' previous meeting last December, Chelsea and West Ham were neck-and-neck, but Chelsea came up empty-handed after a 3-2 defeat. Maybe Chelsea will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

Who: Chelsea vs. West Ham United

Chelsea vs. West Ham United When: Sunday at 9 a.m. ET

Sunday at 9 a.m. ET Where: Stamford Bridge

Stamford Bridge TV: USA Network

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free) Caesars Sportsbook odds: Chelsea -205; Draw +340; West Ham +550

Series History

Chelsea have won six out of their last 12 games against West Ham United.