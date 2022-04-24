The Premier League is back in action on Sunday.
Who's Playing
- West Ham United @ Chelsea
- Current Records: West Ham United 15-11-7; Chelsea 18-5-8
What to Know
Chelsea will be looking for their home-pitch advantage to help them even up the season series with West Ham United. They will face off against one another at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea has a defense that allows only 0.87 goals per game, so West Ham's offense will have their work cut out for them.
It was all tied up 2-2 at halftime, but Chelsea was not quite Arsenal's equal in the second half when they met on Wednesday. Chelsea fell to Arsenal 4-2.
Meanwhile, the Irons and Burnley ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw.
In the teams' previous meeting last December, Chelsea and West Ham were neck-and-neck, but Chelsea came up empty-handed after a 3-2 defeat. Maybe Chelsea will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- Who: Chelsea vs. West Ham United
- When: Sunday at 9 a.m. ET
- Where: Stamford Bridge
- TV: USA Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Caesars Sportsbook odds: Chelsea -205; Draw +340; West Ham +550
Series History
Chelsea have won six out of their last 12 games against West Ham United.
- Dec 04, 2021 - West Ham United 3 vs. Chelsea 2
- Apr 24, 2021 - Chelsea 1 vs. West Ham United 0
- Dec 21, 2020 - Chelsea 3 vs. West Ham United 0
- Jul 01, 2020 - West Ham United 3 vs. Chelsea 2
- Nov 30, 2019 - West Ham United 1 vs. Chelsea 0
- Apr 08, 2019 - Chelsea 2 vs. West Ham United 0
- Sep 23, 2018 - Chelsea 0 vs. West Ham United 0
- Apr 08, 2018 - West Ham United 1 vs. Chelsea 1
- Dec 09, 2017 - West Ham United 1 vs. Chelsea 0
- Mar 06, 2017 - Chelsea 2 vs. West Ham United 1
- Mar 04, 2017 - Chelsea 2 vs. West Ham United 1
- Aug 15, 2016 - Chelsea 2 vs. West Ham United 1