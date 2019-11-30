Chelsea vs. West Ham United: Premier League live stream, TV channel, news, info, start time
The Blues return home for Premier League action on Saturday
Chelsea hopes to return to its winning ways after the frantic draw at Valencia in the Champions League group stage as the Blues host West Ham United on Saturday. The Blues are in fourth place in the Premier League with an 8-2-3 record, having won four of their last five, with Christian Pulisic leading the way. West Ham, despite the talent and money put into the squad, are 17th with four losses in their last five. The Hammers are 3-4-6 and just three points above the relegation zone entering the weekend as the pressure begins to mount on Manuel Pellegrini.
Here's what to know about the contest:
Chelsea vs. West Ham
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 30
- Time: 10 a.m. ET
- Location: Stamford Bridge
- TV channel: None
- Streaming: NBC Sports Gold
Storylines
Chelsea: Star striker Tammy Abraham misses this one because of that rib injury that saw him leave the Valencia clash early in the second half. As a result, he'll likely see Olivier Giroud slide into the starting role or Michy Batshuayi. Against West Ham, the defense needs to be cautious of Felipe Anderson and not give him room to run at the goal. If they stop him, they should be able to stop the Hammers without much trouble.
West Ham: This team is not the same with Roberto in goal and has conceded three goals in each of its last three games. If it doesn't get better, they may just end up being relegated. The defense has quality, but Roberto can't seem to make the simple saves of a quality goalkeeper, and it's hurting them dearly.
Chelsea vs. West Ham prediction
The Blues put together a quality performance despite Tammy Abraham's absence, securing three more points at home.
Pick:
Chelsea 2, West Ham 0
