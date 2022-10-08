The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Wolverhampton @ Chelsea

Current Records: Wolverhampton 1-4-3; Chelsea 4-2-1

What to Know

Wolverhampton and Chelsea are even-steven against one another since December of 2018 (2-2-4), but likely not for long. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Stamford Bridge. Last year, Wolves and Chelsea were perfect equals, playing to 0-0 and 2-2 draws.

Wolverhampton came up short against West Ham United on Saturday, falling 2-0.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 1-1 at the half for Chelsea and Crystal Palace on Saturday, but Chelsea stepped up in the second half for a 2-1 win.

Wolverhampton is now 1-4-3 while Chelsea sits at 4-2-1. Chelsea is 1-1-1 after wins this season, and Wolverhampton is 0-1-2 after losses.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

How To Watch

Who: Chelsea vs. Wolverhampton

Chelsea vs. Wolverhampton When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday at 10 a.m. ET Where: Stamford Bridge

Stamford Bridge TV/Live stream: Peacock

Peacock Odds: Chelsea -255; Draw +360; Wolves +750 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Series History

Chelsea and Wolverhampton both have two wins in their last eight games.