Who's Playing

Wolverhampton @ Chelsea

Current Records: Wolverhampton 15-8-14; Chelsea 19-12-6

What to Know

Chelsea took care of business against Wolverhampton on the road in the teams' previous meeting last September and will be looking to do the same thing back at Stamford Bridge. They will face off against one another at 11 a.m. ET on Sunday. Chelsea is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

Chelsea came up short against Liverpool on Wednesday, falling 5-3.

Meanwhile, Wolverhampton got themselves on the board against Crystal Palace on Monday, but Crystal Palace never followed suit. Wolves beat Crystal Palace 2-0.

Wolverhampton's victory lifted them to 15-8-14 (sixth place with 59 points) while Chelsea's loss dropped them down to 19-12-6 (fourth place with 63 points). We'll see if Wolverhampton can repeat their recent success or if Chelsea bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch