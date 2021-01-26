The Thomas Tuchel era begins at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night as Chelsea host Wolverhampton Wanderers, the side whose victory over the Blues at Molineux perhaps first led to questions over whether Frank Lampard could turn his team into serious contenders.

Tuchel's appointment was officially confirmed by Chelsea on Tuesday making the German's arrival official. Should he provide a negative COVID test it is even hoped he will be in the dugout at Stamford Bridge Wednesday night. Here is how you can follow the game and what you need to know.

Viewing information

Date : Wednesday, Jan. 27

: Wednesday, Jan. 27 Time : 1 p.m. ET

: 1 p.m. ET Location : Stamford Bridge -- London, England

: Stamford Bridge -- London, England TV/Live Stream: Peacock Premium

Peacock Premium Odds: Chelsea -167; Draw +290; Wolves +480 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Chelsea: It may be that Tuchel's vision for Chelsea does not become clear until several games further down the line but from the outset it will be intriguing to see how the former Borussia Dortmund manager exploits his three expensive young imports from the Bundesliga. Christian Pulisic has already worked with his new manager and shown flashes of his form from Germany in his first 18 months in the Premier League.

It has not been quite so easy for Kai Havertz and Timo Werner so far with the high-profile additions struggling for form and soetimes left out of Lampard's plans towards the end of the former manager's reign. From the outset it is fair to assume that Tuchel will tailor his plans to these cornerstones of Chelsea's long-term vision.

Wolves: Only once before in Nuno Espirito Santo's Molineux tenure have Wolves lost three games but they are at risk of exactly that as they stare nervously over their shoulder towards the lower reaches of the Premier League table. With just two points from six games since they last faced Chelsea, early season ambitions look increasingly unlikely to be fulfilled.

Their problem has been clear, a lack of goals compounded by the long-term absence of Raul Jimenez with a fractured skull. Willian Jose's arrival on loan from Real Sociedad may alleviate that issue; he hit double figures in La Liga in each of his last four seasons. They will certainly need the Brazilian to hit the ground running if Wolves are to get back up the table.

Prediction

With a new manager to impress, expect Chelsea's players to hit the levels they ought to have been in recent weeks. PICK: Chelsea (-167)

