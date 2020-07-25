Chelsea's Champions League future will be decided on Sunday when the Blues welcome Wolverhampton to Stamford Bridge. Chelsea enters the day in fourth place in the table and can finish anywhere from third to fifth. A top-four spot will guarantee them Champions League qualification. Wolves are hoping to qualify for Europe as well, needing to finish in the top sixth to qualify for the Europa League. Tottenham is one point behind Nuno Espirito Santo's team. Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Match information

Date : Sunday, July 26

: Sunday, July 26 Time : 11 a.m. ET

: 11 a.m. ET Location : Stamford Bridge -- London, England

: Stamford Bridge -- London, England TV: USA Network and Telemundo

USA Network and Telemundo Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Chelsea -112; Draw +265; Wolves +300 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Chelsea: The Blues are coming off that wild 5-3 loss to Liverpool, and the defense needs to improve. You can also fully expect Christian Pulisic to start on Sunday after his fine showing off the bench against the Reds. He's been sensational when on the pitch, and it's impossible to see how he doesn't start in this one for Frank Lampard's side. When it comes to qualifying for UCL, a win or draw will do it, or a Manchester United win at Leicester City.

Wolves: They control their own destiny with a victory allowing them to qualify for Europa League. As long as Tottenham doesn't earn more points than Wolves on Sunday, a spot in Europa League will once again be theirs. Now, since all games are at the same time, you cannot really be result watching, so expect Wolves to come out strong, determined and to go for the victory, while also looking for revenge. Wolves lost at home to Chelsea 5-2 in September.

Prediction

The Blues deliver on Matchday 38 to qualify for UCL. Pick: Chelsea 2, Wolves 1