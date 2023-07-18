A perennial Premier League contender begin their preseason on Wednesday but it may be that Chelsea are not even the biggest draw at the University of North Carolina. Such is the allure of Wrexham, the Welsh side who captured the world's attention after the airing of their documentary series and are now undertaking a coast to coast tour of the USA before they kick off their first season in the English Football League since 2008.

Set against Phil Parkinson's side will be the first starting XI Mauricio Pochettino has named since being appointed Chelsea manager in July. It has been another summer of turbulence at Stamford Bridge with three senior players leaving to Premier League rivals and as many departing to the Saudi Arabian Pro League. However, new signings Malo Gusto, Christopher Nkunku, Nicolas Jackson and Angelo Gabriel have traveled; all four will be hoping to make their first appearances for the Blues on Wednesday evening. Here is how you can watch the match and what you need to know:

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Viewing information

Date: Wednesday, July 19 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, July 19 | 7:30 p.m. ET Location: Kenan Memorial Stadium, Chapel Hill, NC

Kenan Memorial Stadium, Chapel Hill, NC TV/Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Chelsea -500; Draw +500; Wrexham +1000

Storylines

Chelsea: Pochettino's pre-season preparations have been rocked by the news that Wesley Fofana has had to undergo surgery to restructure the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee; though Chelsea have not put any timescale on his potential return such injuries can often sideline players for an entire season and the center back had already been struggling with knee issues last term. To add to the defensive headaches in a position where Kalidou Koulibaly and Cesar Azpilicueta left last season with only Levi Colwill replacing them, Benoit Badiashile was also not fit enough to travel as he recovers from a hamstring issue.

The Blues look equally light in midfield, where N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Kai Havertz, Mason Mount and Jorginho have all departed since the start of 2023. Indeed, Conor Gallagher and Enzo Fernandez are the only two senior midfielders to have made the trip to the USA as the Chelsea hierarchy negotiate with Brighton, so far to no avail, over the signing of Moises Caicedo.

Wrexham: It is just two and a half weeks until the Red Dragons play their first Football League match in a decade and a half but before then they will be thoroughly put through their paces with games against Premier League giants Chelsea and Manchester United as well as MLS reserve sides from the LA Galaxy and Philadelphia Union. Parkinson takes his side into League Two with sky high expectations, back-to-back promotions being the target for a side whose profile and possibilities have been raised beyond the imagination of many supporters since Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds took them over.

"It's incredible for the club to have a tour of this magnitude, it's important in many ways, especially commercially but we're focused on working hard to come back in the best possible shape for the Milton Keynes game," said Parkinson.

Prediction

There will doubtless be plenty of Wrexham players who feel more motivated to make an impression than their Chelsea counterparts but this should still be a comfortable start to life in the dugout for Pochettino. PICK: Chelsea 5, Wrexham 0